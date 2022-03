LEHMANN - Arthur E.Age 91, of East Concord, NY, passed away on December 6, 2021. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11 AM. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com