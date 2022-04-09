MARKS - Arthur K.
Of Tonawanda Twp., April 8, 2022. Beloved husband of Esther Anderson Marks; devoted father of Brian (Alissa) and Allison Marks; grandfather of Hazel and Wyatt Marks; brother of Richard (Nancy), Lorraine (Richard) Pfaender, Diane (John) Oliveto, Karen Holodak and Raymond (Robin) Marks; brother-in-law of Gary (Patty) and the late Charles Anderson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Tuesday, 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's RC Church Wednesday, 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Memorials to Kenmore Mercy Foundation, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore 14217, are preferred. Condolences may be made at www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 9, 2022.