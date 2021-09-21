PEPE - Arthur J., Jr. "Skip"
Age 64, of Buffalo, NY, died suddenly on September 18, 2021 after a brief illness; son of the late Arthur J. Pepe,Sr. and Lena (nee Paolucci); beloved husband to Carol (nee Martin) Pepe; father of Katie (Christopher) Donnini and Arthur III (Jill) Pepe; loving grandpa (Papa) to Amelia, Noah and Maisie, including his beloved pup Benny; brother of Barbara (Bill) Eisenhardt and Judith (late Francis) Englert; also survived by many loved nieces, nephews and close friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Wednesday at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM. Funeral Services Thursday, at 8:45 AM and in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, at 9:30 AM. Skip loved sharing his craft and was a true craftsman in printing and photography. He taught graphic communications at South Park High School and other Buffalo Public Schools. He was the owner of Impress Apparel (Artworks) on Abbott Road. Masks will be required at the funeral home. Interment In Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME 822-4371.Please share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2021.