Arthur J. "Skip" PEPE Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY
PEPE - Arthur J., Jr. "Skip"
Age 64, of Buffalo, NY, died suddenly on September 18, 2021 after a brief illness; son of the late Arthur J. Pepe,Sr. and Lena (nee Paolucci); beloved husband to Carol (nee Martin) Pepe; father of Katie (Christopher) Donnini and Arthur III (Jill) Pepe; loving grandpa (Papa) to Amelia, Noah and Maisie, including his beloved pup Benny; brother of Barbara (Bill) Eisenhardt and Judith (late Francis) Englert; also survived by many loved nieces, nephews and close friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Wednesday at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM. Funeral Services Thursday, at 8:45 AM and in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, at 9:30 AM. Skip loved sharing his craft and was a true craftsman in printing and photography. He taught graphic communications at South Park High School and other Buffalo Public Schools. He was the owner of Impress Apparel (Artworks) on Abbott Road. Masks will be required at the funeral home. Interment In Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME 822-4371.Please share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Sep
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas RC Church
450 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol & children, I´m so very sorry for your loss. Skip was such a great guy with so many who loved him. This will never make sense. All of my love and prayers to each of you. May he rest in eternal peace. Patti
Patricia Mcgilvray
Family
September 23, 2021
Mr pepe was my teacher he was a great teacher he will be missed
Ashley wallen
September 22, 2021
Mr. Pepe was my teacher at South Park high school he was an amazing teacher and the nicest guy ever! He's going to be truly missed
Stacey Kanehl
School
September 22, 2021
Dear Carol We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Art. We always enjoyed his company when we would meet the two of you out. He was a devoted and loving husband, father & grandfather. I am out of town so I am unable to attend his service. We will keep you and your family in our prayers. Love, Susie & Joe Bartosik
Susan & Joseph Bartosik
Friend
September 22, 2021
Dear Carol and family: may Art Rest In Peace. So sorry for your loss. May your many fond memories see you thought this grieving period. He is with the Lord right now.
Debbie Swift
Friend
September 21, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Art in the City of Buffalo Print shop. He so loved a pleasure to work with. He will be sorely missed by one and all.
Susan Dari
Work
September 21, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Art's passing. I worked with Art on the Provocator, the official newspaper of the Buffalo Teacher's Federation for many years. He was an excellent photographer and a wonderful man who loved to talk about his children. I hope the family can find some comfort in their memories.
Chris Salamone
September 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about Art, prayers for the entire family in the coming days and months ahead!! Much Love, Tom & Karen
Karen DeLellis
September 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of Art's passing. I knew him through a business relationship and have never met a nicer man. My sincere condolences.
Deborah J
Work
September 21, 2021
Art was such a fantastic colleague and a nice person. He will be greatly missed.
Scott N
Work
September 20, 2021
