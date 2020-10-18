STOVER - Arthur R.
Of Clarence, entered into rest October 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bobbie J. (Webb) Stover; devoted father of Arthur (GiGi) Stover and Laura (Kenneth) Pronti; cherished grandfather of Raquel, Marlo, Joel and Jack; loving son of the late Edward and Fern Stover; dear brother of David (Nancy) Stover and the late Edward Stover; cherished uncle of Kylie, Mark and Scott; also survived by several great-nieces, great-nephews and many loyal and devoted friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
