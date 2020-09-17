COOKFAIR - Arthur S.
Suddenly, September 14, 2020, at age 94. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. Cookfair; dear mother of Diane Cookfair (Craig Steger), Patricia Cookfair (Nick Casseri), Doug (Renee) and the late Robert S. Cookfair; loving grandfather of Robert Casseri (Jamie DiMarco), Nicole Casseri (Brandon Schraml), Patrick Casseri, Theresa Emminger (Michael), Arthur Cookfair and Heather Casseri; loving great-grandfather of Alex and Kaylee Casseri, Madeline Emminger and Benjamin Yarger; dear son of the late John and Irene Cookfair and step-son of the late Dougal Carmichael; brother of the late John Cookfair; uncle to many nephews, nieces and godchildren and a friend to many. Art Cookfair was a WWII Navy veteran, an educator, an author and most importantly, a loving man who was loved by all. Dr. Cookfair's family would like to express their gratitude to his Heathwood family, all the caregivers and special people in his life that gave their time, love and care during his journey on this earth. Private viewing and funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made in Art's memory to either Duffield Camp and Retreat Center, Inc, P.O. Box 55, Kenmore, NY 14217-0055 or to WNYSTEM Hub, https://wnystem.org/donate
. Share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.