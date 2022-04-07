SCHMIDT - Arthur P., Sr.
April 1, 2022, age 81. Former husband of Joan Knauber; survived by eleven children, 32 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brother of Richard Schmidt; Arthur was predeceased by two children. He was a volunteer Fireman for Twin District Fire Co. in Lancaster for over 30 years and a retiree of Moog Inc. after 18 years of service. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7540 Clinton Street, Elma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton Street, Elma at 11 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.