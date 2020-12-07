Menu
Arthur SCHNEIDER
SCHNEIDER - Arthur
December 4, 2020, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of the late Leah Schneider; devoted father of Rose Schneider (Ian Glass), Ryan (Jennifer) Schneider and Jennifer Schneider; loving grandfather of Andrew and Emily Schneider, and Brandon and Justin Glass. Arthur devoted his life to his family and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Arthur's memory to the Kadimah Academy Scholarship Fund, C/O Jewish Federation of Buffalo, 2640 North Forest Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. Arrangements are under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guestbook available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 7, 2020.
