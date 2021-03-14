Menu
Arthur J. SMITH
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
SMITH - Arthur J.
March 9, 2021, of Kenmore, at age 72. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Campbell) Smith; devoted father of Cynthia Morgan, Arthur J. Smith Jr., Carrie Smith and Amanda (Tenno) Kullerkupp; loving grandfather of Rachel, Bethany, Kirsten, Benjamin, Bailey, Makenzy, Quinn, Maisie and five great-grandchildren; dear brother of George, Wayne (Sandy), Roy Smith and the late Earl Jr. (Donna), Dennis (Tammy), Barbara Jean Smith; son of the late Earl Sr. and Minnie Smith; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services are private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
