STACHOWSKI - Arthur S.
September 29, 2021, age 77. Beloved husband of 50 years to Angela M. (Petrillo) Stachowski; loving father of Dawn M. (Michael) Martin and Douglas A. (Kerri) Stachowski; cherished grandfather of Zackary; caring brother of Barbara McGuire; dear brother-in-law of Michele Garland, Linda (Richard) Roesch, Michael (Marie) Petrillo and Salvatore (Shellie) Petrillo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 11 AM - 1 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Street, Orchard Park, where Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.