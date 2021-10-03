Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arthur S. STACHOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St
Orchard Park, NY
STACHOWSKI - Arthur S.
September 29, 2021, age 77. Beloved husband of 50 years to Angela M. (Petrillo) Stachowski; loving father of Dawn M. (Michael) Martin and Douglas A. (Kerri) Stachowski; cherished grandfather of Zackary; caring brother of Barbara McGuire; dear brother-in-law of Michele Garland, Linda (Richard) Roesch, Michael (Marie) Petrillo and Salvatore (Shellie) Petrillo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 11 AM - 1 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Street, Orchard Park, where Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY
Oct
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.