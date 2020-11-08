Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arthur T. FURMANEK
FURMANEK - Arthur T.
November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ellen E. (nee Larsen); dear father of Debbie (Ken) Daruszka and Daniel Furmanek; loving grandfather of Ben Daruszka, Beth (Jason) Clark, Joseph (Ami), Paul (Angela), Noah (Heidi), Laura, Jonathan, Gwen Furmanek and 13 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Tuesday at 10 AM, please assemble at church. Art was a Korean War Army veteran, member of the Donovan Post. He owned Furmanek Meat Market and Bridal Chateau. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY 14043
Nov
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martha Parish
10 French Rd., Depew, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.