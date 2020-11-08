FURMANEK - Arthur T.
November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ellen E. (nee Larsen); dear father of Debbie (Ken) Daruszka and Daniel Furmanek; loving grandfather of Ben Daruszka, Beth (Jason) Clark, Joseph (Ami), Paul (Angela), Noah (Heidi), Laura, Jonathan, Gwen Furmanek and 13 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Tuesday at 10 AM, please assemble at church. Art was a Korean War Army veteran, member of the Donovan Post. He owned Furmanek Meat Market and Bridal Chateau. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.