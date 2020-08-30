Menu
Assunta DiFRANCO
DiFRANCO - Assunta
(nee Rodo)
Of Amherst, entered into rest August 22, 2020, beloved wife of the late Giacinto DiFranco; devoted mother of Giuseppe (Leslie) DiFranco, Nella (Sebastiano) Madonia, Maria (David) Weber, Giovanna DiFranco, Concetta (Charles) Vacanti and Nicoletta (Edward) Walsh; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Nicola and Maria Rodo; dear sister of Frank, Dominic, Sebastian "Iano" and the late Angelo, Luigi and Rosalia; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
