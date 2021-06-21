Michel - Athaleen (nee Hoagland)
June 18, 2021, beloved wife of the late James L. Michel, Sr.; loving mother of James L., Jr. (Sandra), Barbara Bracco, Jeffrey Michel, Susan (Scott Biggar) Michel; cherished grandmother of James (TJ) L. Michel III, Heather Michel, Elizabeth (Gary) Sitarski, Matthew Michel, Jonathan (Leighanne) Michel, Kelli Michel, Bryan Michel, and Amanda (Christopher) Mandeville; dear sister of Diane (Kenny) Kirkpatrick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 2-7 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
. Athy was a member of Pond Chapter # 853 Order of the Eastern Star and Ailiamsi Court # 12 LOSNA. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 21, 2021.