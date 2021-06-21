Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Athaleen MICHEL
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
Michel - Athaleen (nee Hoagland)
June 18, 2021, beloved wife of the late James L. Michel, Sr.; loving mother of James L., Jr. (Sandra), Barbara Bracco, Jeffrey Michel, Susan (Scott Biggar) Michel; cherished grandmother of James (TJ) L. Michel III, Heather Michel, Elizabeth (Gary) Sitarski, Matthew Michel, Jonathan (Leighanne) Michel, Kelli Michel, Bryan Michel, and Amanda (Christopher) Mandeville; dear sister of Diane (Kenny) Kirkpatrick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 2-7 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children. Athy was a member of Pond Chapter # 853 Order of the Eastern Star and Ailiamsi Court # 12 LOSNA. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jun
23
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest condolences to the family. Mrs. Michel was a friend of my mom (who passed in April 2020).
Andrew Hollendursky
June 26, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Athys passing. I remember her to be a very sweet lady. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very difficult time. Bonnie and Irv Smith
Bonnie Kane-Smith
Friend
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results