HUGHES - Audrey C.

(nee Baker)

Of Angola, NY, entered into rest November 22, 2020, age 86. Wife of the late John J. Hughes Jr.; loving mother of John J. III (Ann), Dennis M. (Carol) and Kevin C. (Sara) Hughes; sister of Ruth Baker, Gordon (Linda) Baker and Sandra (Lawrence) Klice; also survived by several grand and great-grandchildren. Services were held privately. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.