CATALANO - Audrey A.
(nee Litwiniak)
October 7, 2021, age 75; beloved mother of Denise (Marty) O'Keefe, Patti (Jerry) Mastroianni, Brian (Karen) Nagy, and Michelle Brooks; loving nana of Kyle, Karlee, Tressa, Gemma, Corinne, Logan, and Maeryn; sister of Dennis (Laurie) Litwiniak; daughter of the late August and Ruth (nee Rak) Litwiniak. Funeral services to be held privately. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Audrey's Tribute Page at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.