Hawthorne - Audrey E.
(nee Voelker)
December 21, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of late Jeromy "JT" Hawthorne; devoted mother of John (Tanya) Leigh, Janice (Frank) Garcia, Jeffrey (Heather) Leigh, Jerold (Donna) Leigh, Rebecca (Mark) Ramirez and Wendy Hawthorne; loving sister of Carol (Murrell) Metts; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will take place at a future date. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 716-627-2919. Please share your condolences with the family at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.