Audrey E. HAWTHORNE
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Hawthorne - Audrey E.
(nee Voelker)
December 21, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of late Jeromy "JT" Hawthorne; devoted mother of John (Tanya) Leigh, Janice (Frank) Garcia, Jeffrey (Heather) Leigh, Jerold (Donna) Leigh, Rebecca (Mark) Ramirez and Wendy Hawthorne; loving sister of Carol (Murrell) Metts; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will take place at a future date. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 716-627-2919. Please share your condolences with the family at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Audrey was loved by many and will be missed by all. Those we love don´t go away, They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear.
Murrell and Carol Metts
December 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family, especially our daughter Donna and Her husband Jerry and our grand children Faith, Dawn and Grace. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this Holiday season. We have many Loving precious memories. Gone too soon.
Henry and Susan Prentki
December 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of your Mother/Grandma. Our deepest condolences. Jim, Lisa, Sam, Dan, Amy
Debra Shear
December 22, 2020
