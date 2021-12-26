JACKSON - Audrey L.
(nee Proctor)
Age 87 years, passed away peacefully on December 21st, 2021 following a brief hospitalization in Williamsville, New York. She was supported by family and friends in this final journey. Audrey was born to Emma and Paul Proctor on October 19th, 1934 in Trenton, New Jersey and lived much of her life in this area. She had one sister, Marjorie (Proctor) Solan who preceded her in death. Audrey married Donald E. Jackson on November 22, 1953, the beginning of many sweet adventures and the start of their family. Together they raised five children, Judi, Bruce, Debbie, Laurie and Cindy. Debbie passed away as a young child, a significant loss to the family. Audrey is survived by her daughter Judi Jackson (Robert Hanson), son Bruce Jackson, daughter Laurie Johnson (Jim Johnson), daughter Cindy Robinson (Chris Robinson), seven grandchildren Sarah Jackson, Anna Orbison (James), Christian Robinson (Dana), Zachary Robinson (Jordan), Emma Robinson (fiancé Alex), Kelsey Johnson, Abbey Johnson and one great-grandchild, Belle Audrey Bonnell. In 1986, Audrey experienced the sudden loss of her husband Donald. It was a time of weddings, new grandchildren and many life events. Her resilience and spirit during this time were an inspiration to each of us. Audrey's work as a mother never stopped throughout her life as she was the driving force and caregiver for her son with Down's Syndrome, Bruce. He was an inspiration and a motivation to her in every way. She saw the challenges of raising a son with disabilities as a gift to her and to our family. Later in life, Audrey found a loving partner in Tony DeNicola until his death. Together, they enjoyed traveling, cooking, special times in Myrtle Beach and jazz events. Audrey was well-loved by many friends in the jazz community during this time. Over 15 years ago, Audrey and Bruce moved to her daughter, Cindy Robinson's home in East Amherst, New York. In the Buffalo area, Audrey was welcomed and supported by all of the Robinson family and their many special friends. Audrey loved her new home in every way (except that Buffalo weather).Audrey was a voracious reader with a love of art museums, shows, music of all types, hummingbirds, newly discovered birds, orchids, botanic gardens, the beach, travel and exploration, great food, oysters, and most importantly, family celebrations. Her children and grandchildren know that "Nan" was always there for births, graduations, communions, birthdays, holidays, games, recitals, shows and more. Audrey taught us the meaning and the substance of unconditional love and how to face the challenges that life brings with grace and resolve. We hope that she knows how much she has made a difference in the world and how much each of will carry her light within us. A memorial service to celebrate Audrey's life will be announced at a later date. In honor of Audrey's lifelong commitment to children with special needs, contributions can be made to GiGi's Playhouse, Buffalo (gigisplayhouse.org/buffalo
) or to The ARC Mercer (arcmercer.org
). The family would also like to express our gratitude to Audrey's special friend and caregiver, Kathleen Hendricks, who has been an incredible support. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.