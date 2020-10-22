KRYSZAK - Audrey

(nee Kwiatkowski)

October 15, 2020, of Cheektowaga. Beloved wife of the late Ronald P. Kryszak Sr.; loving mother of Pamela (William) Larkin, Kelly (Chuck) Leon, Paula (Craig) Munro, Ronald P. Jr. (Jessica), Karen (Dan) Power, Kristen Podlas, Steven, Brian, Jill (Shawn Woodward) Kryszak, Kathy, Amy (Brandon Kuras) Kryszak; cherished grandma of 23 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Joyce (Ron) Michalak, Janet Bomaster, also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Friday 3-8 PM at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca, NY, where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM that evening. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. are appreciated.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.