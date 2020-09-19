Menu
Audrey M. GRABOWSKI
GRABOWSKI - Audrey M.
(nee Kester)
Age 93, of Lewiston, NY, on September 13, 2020. Born on May 13, 1927, in West Seneca, NY. She was the daughter of the late Abraham H. and Elsie M. (Miller) Kester; survivors include a son, Craig A. Lanoye; and four granddaughters, Autumn, Brianna, Alyssa and Miranda; predeceased by her husband, Harry M. Grabowski; son, Mark A. Lanoye; daughter, Nancy A. Lanoye; and sisters, Dolores Cummins and Virginia Boxhorn. All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander, OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY (716-297-9007). Share condolences and memories on Audrey's Tribute Page at www.GOODLANDERCARES.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2020.
