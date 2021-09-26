Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Audrey A. MANCINI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
MANCINI - Audrey A.
(nee Niesyty)
Of Depew, entered into rest March 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Michael Mancini; devoted mother of Michael (Jackie) Mancini, Mark Mancini, Gary (Amy) Mancini, Gregory (Elaine) Mancini and Gina (Joseph) Podwika; cherished grandmother of Anthony, Samantha, Amanda, Alison, Andrea, Maria, Nicole, Chelsea, Christina, Adam, Julia and eight great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Niesyty; dear sister of Teresa Steiner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral mass at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, Saturday, October 2, at 9AM.
Live stream at
https://youtu.be/DPg3E1Pl-GI


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Funeral Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's RC Church
5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.