My very first job in a long restaurant career was with Audrey at The Executive many years ago. I would run into her over the years, a most memorable night at Ft. Erie Bingo when after buying in she had realized she got way to many cards and ran over and gave me her x cards and said HELP ME BOBBY!!! We had a good laugh because i couldnt keep up! She was a great lady as were all "my banquet girls". Deepest sympathy, Bobby Chretien now retired in Vegas.

Robert Chretien March 14, 2021