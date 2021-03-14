Menu
Audrey A. MANCINI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MANCINI - Audrey A.
(nee Niesyty)
Of Depew, entered into rest March 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Michael Mancini; devoted mother of Michael (Jackie) Mancini, Mark Mancini, Gary (Amy) Mancini, Gregory (Elaine) Mancini and Gina (Joseph) Podwika; cherished grandmother of Anthony, Samantha, Amanda, Alison, Andrea, Maria, Nicole, Chelsea, Christina, Adam, Julia and seven great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Niesyty; dear sister of Teresa Steiner; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.) Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
I had the pleasure of meeting Audrey and Gene over 20 years ago when I hosted the first Blessed Angelo party in East Lovejoy for our paisans from Furci, Italy. This annual event continued on for another 15 or so years, and Gene and Audrey faithfully attended every party. Besides our East Lovejoy connection, I knew your parents through Gene´s family´s lifelong friendship with my grandma´s sister, Jean Nuchereno. I am so sorry about your mom. Many good times shared with Audrey. I am sad that she is gone; God bless her (and Gene) and May she (they) Rest In Peace happily together.
Christopher Nogaro
March 15, 2021
My very first job in a long restaurant career was with Audrey at The Executive many years ago. I would run into her over the years, a most memorable night at Ft. Erie Bingo when after buying in she had realized she got way to many cards and ran over and gave me her x cards and said HELP ME BOBBY!!! We had a good laugh because i couldnt keep up! She was a great lady as were all "my banquet girls". Deepest sympathy, Bobby Chretien now retired in Vegas.
Robert Chretien
March 14, 2021
Michael, Mark, Gary, Greg, Gina, my heart is heavy for your loss. May there be bountiful memories to ease the pain. Wishing you all peace.
Jac Buss
March 14, 2021
