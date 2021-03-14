MANCINI - Audrey A.
(nee Niesyty)
Of Depew, entered into rest March 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Michael Mancini; devoted mother of Michael (Jackie) Mancini, Mark Mancini, Gary (Amy) Mancini, Gregory (Elaine) Mancini and Gina (Joseph) Podwika; cherished grandmother of Anthony, Samantha, Amanda, Alison, Andrea, Maria, Nicole, Chelsea, Christina, Adam, Julia and seven great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Niesyty; dear sister of Teresa Steiner; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.) Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.