MITCHELL - Audrey C. "Gran"
Entered into rest June 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John Mitchell; devoted mother of Colleen (Peter) Koehn and Cathleen (Steve) Simon; loving "Gran" to Jon (Jaime) Donohue, Steven Simon, and Corey Simon; Great-"Gran" to Jon, Nick and Ben; also survived by family and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Audrey was a longtime volunteer docent at the Buffalo Zoo. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Audrey's honor to the Buffalo Zoo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences can be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.