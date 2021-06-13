Audrey was one of the most wonderful people I have ever met. I was fortunate to get to know her while we were Docents at the Zoo together and she was the highlight of my days at the Zoo. Always so warm and welcoming. Fun to be with and just a loving person. It is definitely a loss for so many reasons. Her family was number one and brought so much happiness to her. She is in my prayers and I thank heavens I was so fortunate to have known her.

Pati Lannon Friend June 15, 2021