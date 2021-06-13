Menu
Audrey C. "Gran" MITCHELL
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MITCHELL - Audrey C. "Gran"
Entered into rest June 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John Mitchell; devoted mother of Colleen (Peter) Koehn and Cathleen (Steve) Simon; loving "Gran" to Jon (Jaime) Donohue, Steven Simon, and Corey Simon; Great-"Gran" to Jon, Nick and Ben; also survived by family and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Audrey was a longtime volunteer docent at the Buffalo Zoo. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Audrey's honor to the Buffalo Zoo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences can be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
Audrey was one of the most wonderful people I have ever met. I was fortunate to get to know her while we were Docents at the Zoo together and she was the highlight of my days at the Zoo. Always so warm and welcoming. Fun to be with and just a loving person. It is definitely a loss for so many reasons. Her family was number one and brought so much happiness to her. She is in my prayers and I thank heavens I was so fortunate to have known her.
Pati Lannon
Friend
June 15, 2021
In loving memory of a special friend. We will love you and miss you always.
M and R
Friend
June 14, 2021
