Wife of the late Robert J. Murphy. December 16, 2021, 96 years young. Loving mother of Carol (Gene) Bratek, Robert (Wendy), Lawrence, Gail (Dennis) Nicholson and Cheryl Lenihan (companion Dave); eight grandchildren, and the late Michelle. Eleven great-grandchildren and the late Bella, fourteen great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Alda Spellman, late Dora Litfin, and late Charles Seligman; survived by nieces and nephews. Audrey donated her body to the UB School of Medicine. The family will hold a private memorial celebration at a later date.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
I am so sorry for your loss.I know what it´s like to lose a parent. It is a wonderful thing to donate your body. Audrey may save a few other lives. I hope she is at peace now.
Judie Murphy
January 9, 2022
