MURPHY - Audrey

(nee Seligman)

Wife of the late Robert J. Murphy. December 16, 2021, 96 years young. Loving mother of Carol (Gene) Bratek, Robert (Wendy), Lawrence, Gail (Dennis) Nicholson and Cheryl Lenihan (companion Dave); eight grandchildren, and the late Michelle. Eleven great-grandchildren and the late Bella, fourteen great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Alda Spellman, late Dora Litfin, and late Charles Seligman; survived by nieces and nephews. Audrey donated her body to the UB School of Medicine. The family will hold a private memorial celebration at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.