NIRSCHEL - Audrey D.
(nee Snyder)
June 11, 2021, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Irving L. Nirschel; loving mother of Deborah (Michael) Bartolone, Lori Nirschel, Tracy Nirschel and the late Sharon Shephard; cherished grandmother of Steve (Andrea), Kari (TJ), Lindsay, Chris and Katie; adored great-grandmother of Steve Jr., Kyle, Evan, Elliott, Trevor and Mckenzie; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thurdsay from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.