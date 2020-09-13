ROJEK - Audrey Rose

Age 93, passed away September 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Edna Moeller; brothers, Melvin Moeller, Dennis Moeller, and Edgar Moeller. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Bart (Lynn) Rojek; daughter, Betty (John) Valek; grandchildren, Andrew (Dana) Rojek, Lauren (Jordan) Bergado, John Valek III, Sydney Rojek, and Ryne Valek; great-grandchildren, Ava, Lainey and Nolan; and a host of other family and friends. Audrey's number one priority was always her family. She enjoyed any opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Audrey was a big sports fan, especially when she was watching and cheering on her grandchildren. Audrey loved to bake. She enjoyed making special treats for her family and friends. Audrey was also an avid game player. Pinochle, Rummikub, and bingo with family and friends were some of her favorite pastimes. Audrey will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.