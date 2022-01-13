STANKOWSKI - Audrey D. (nee Senn)
January 11, 2022, of the Town of Tonawanda, at age 87. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late Eugene P. Stankowski; devoted mother of Wendy Stankowski, Patty (Richard) Lukaszewicz and Tom (Patty) Stankowski; loving grandmother of Patrick (Jenny Rizzo) Gambacorta, Julia Stankowski, Claire Gambacorta and Thomas Stankowski; dear sister of the late Carol Senn and Charles "Bud" Senn; cherished aunt of Buddy (Teresa), Michael, Eric (Lorraine) and Jon (Fallon) Senn; great-aunt of Breanna (Brady), Ciarra (Tanner), Derick (Karla), Alicia and Lucas. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM from St. Pius X Church, North French Rd., Getzville. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.