Audrey D. STANKOWSKI
STANKOWSKI - Audrey D. (nee Senn)
January 11, 2022, of the Town of Tonawanda, at age 87. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late Eugene P. Stankowski; devoted mother of Wendy Stankowski, Patty (Richard) Lukaszewicz and Tom (Patty) Stankowski; loving grandmother of Patrick (Jenny Rizzo) Gambacorta, Julia Stankowski, Claire Gambacorta and Thomas Stankowski; dear sister of the late Carol Senn and Charles "Bud" Senn; cherished aunt of Buddy (Teresa), Michael, Eric (Lorraine) and Jon (Fallon) Senn; great-aunt of Breanna (Brady), Ciarra (Tanner), Derick (Karla), Alicia and Lucas. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM from St. Pius X Church, North French Rd., Getzville. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jan
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Pius X Church
North French Rd., Getzville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sandy Haefner
January 20, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief and loss. Our deepest condolences to the Stankowski and Senn families.
Maria Zwack
January 17, 2022
I have such fond memories of bowling at Suburban Lanes with Audrey and am so very sorry to hear of her passing. Sending prayers of comfort and strength to the Stankowski family.
Susie Backstrom
January 16, 2022
Love Buddy and Teresa Senn
January 14, 2022
So sorry to hear of Audreys passing. She was such a sweet, kind and loving person.
Ann and George Griesbaum
January 14, 2022
She was a wonderful woman, wife, mother and grandmother. Love to Tom, Patty, Julia and Thomas.
George, Ann, Jaime, George, Natalie and Cora Griesbaum
January 14, 2022
Sorry to hear about your mom´s passing. My prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Mary Beth Hauger
January 13, 2022
