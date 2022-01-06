UNGARO - Audrey (nee Dizillo)
January 4, 2022, of Grand Island. Wife of 59 years of the late Sebastian Richard Ungaro; mother of Deborah (Donald) Fabian, Richard (Kim), Michael (Michele) and David (Mary) Ungaro; also survived by 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Rosalie "Rolly" (Patrick) Dinan and Joseph (the late Theresa "Chickie") DiZillo; daughter of the late John and Lena DiZillo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 7th, at 11 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island (live streaming at ststephenswny.com
). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.