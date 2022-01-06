Menu
Audrey UNGARO
UNGARO - Audrey (nee Dizillo)
January 4, 2022, of Grand Island. Wife of 59 years of the late Sebastian Richard Ungaro; mother of Deborah (Donald) Fabian, Richard (Kim), Michael (Michele) and David (Mary) Ungaro; also survived by 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Rosalie "Rolly" (Patrick) Dinan and Joseph (the late Theresa "Chickie") DiZillo; daughter of the late John and Lena DiZillo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 7th, at 11 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island (live streaming at ststephenswny.com). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Stephen's Church
2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are sorry to learn of your mother's death, Deb. We only met her once, but Steve's parents were there and remember talking to her and your dad since they were of the same generation. May she rest in peace, and may you have comfort in the days ahead.
Steve and Cinde Pettey
January 15, 2022
very sorry oe your loss
thomas kinyon
January 7, 2022
Joe, I am so sorry to learn of your sister´s death. God rest her soul. May Our Lady of Fatima be your comfort.
Susan Vennari
January 6, 2022
