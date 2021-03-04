WYDYSH - Audrey M. (nee Stephan) March 1, 2021 of Buffalo, NY. Loving mother of Michael (late Peggy), David (late Linda), Richard (Pam), Carolyne (Ron) Wahl, William (Lori), and late Thomas; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Elizabeth (late Howard) Mutton, Lawrence (late Zola) and the late Lorraine (late William) Leland and late George (late Elizabeth); survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Saturday, 1-4 PM, at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block East of Union Rd.), West Seneca where a Liturgy will take place at 3:30 PM. Friends invited, flowers declined. Donations to Catholic charities are appreciated.
Our condolences to all of Audreys family. She was so proud
And had so much love for all of you. She will be missed.
Art & Karen Metz
March 11, 2021
Sorry to hear of your Mom's passing thoughts are with the family from old friends
Ronald & Laurie Kamman
March 7, 2021
Audrey was very good at her job and very consentious. We worked together for many years and she was such a nice person besides being very reliable. May she rest in peace. Your Mom was a sweet lady and we will pray for her.
Jules & Anne Baldassari
March 5, 2021
Everyone from Immi SafeGuard
March 5, 2021
Our prayers go out to you all, Aunt Audrey will be missed, remembering all the good times together. Love to all
Donna Chappell Martin
March 4, 2021
My condolences to Mrs. Wydysh and family. I lived across the street before I joined the Navy and always remember her as a very nice lady. God bless.