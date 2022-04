Gussie moved in my building and we quickly became best friends I would sit with her and we would talk about everything including God. I would pray with her and sometimes I just told her stories that made her laugh. tre and Zee would come over to visit and they were the loves of this building. She was truly blessed by family. I really loved her as a sister and miss her terribly. My love and prayers are with her family

Patti Saar September 24, 2021