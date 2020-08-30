SCARPACE - Augustine "Eddie"
Age 96, died Monday, August 3, 2020. Loving husband of Lucy (Grisanti), for over 69 years; dearest father of Kathleen, Debbie (Mark), Diane (Mike) and Bernadette ( Dave); grandfather of TJ (Kaitlyn), Nick (Haley) and Daelin; great-grandfather to Charlie, Henry, Alice and Calvin. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grand -nieces and nephews. Augustine was a Navy veteran of World War II, enjoyed dancing, golf, traveling and family gatherings, loved animals, especially cats and had a love for laughter and jokes. He worked as a printer at Artcraft Engraving until his retirement. Augustine was a stand-in for the movie "Hide In Plain Sight" filmed in Buffalo in 1979 and had a second chance at fame when he appeared on "The Price Is Right" during a California vacation. Donations can be made in Augustine's name to the Erie county SPCA.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.