ZOGARIA - Augustine "Gus"
February 28, 2021 of Depew, NY, at age 88. Beloved husband of the late Marlene J. (nee Bonavida) Zogaria; dear father of Gary, Joanne Cauley, and Michael (Elizabeth) Zogaria; loving grandfather of Lyndsy (Ben) Burton, Katie Cauley, Anthony, Devin and Ryan Zogaria; great-grandfather of Savannah "Sammy" Jo Burton; brother of Barbara (Tony) Notaro, Richie Zogaria, Linda Karaszewski, Donnie and the late Russell (late Doreen) Zogaria; brother-in-law of Phyllis Quaranta, Diane Pardi, and Darlene (Ron) Robida. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 2-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., Depew. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 10 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Church (Union Rd. at Genesee St.). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gus's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Roswel Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Please visit Gus's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.