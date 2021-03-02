Menu
Augustine "Gus" ZOGARIA
ZOGARIA - Augustine "Gus"
February 28, 2021 of Depew, NY, at age 88. Beloved husband of the late Marlene J. (nee Bonavida) Zogaria; dear father of Gary, Joanne Cauley, and Michael (Elizabeth) Zogaria; loving grandfather of Lyndsy (Ben) Burton, Katie Cauley, Anthony, Devin and Ryan Zogaria; great-grandfather of Savannah "Sammy" Jo Burton; brother of Barbara (Tony) Notaro, Richie Zogaria, Linda Karaszewski, Donnie and the late Russell (late Doreen) Zogaria; brother-in-law of Phyllis Quaranta, Diane Pardi, and Darlene (Ron) Robida. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 2-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., Depew. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 10 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Church (Union Rd. at Genesee St.). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gus's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Roswel Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Please visit Gus's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lancaster-Depew Chapel (Depew)
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Mar
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
4
Service
10:45a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY
Who could forget "Just do it dizzy!" With a soft pat to the side of the head
Kevin Schilling
March 5, 2021
My sincere condolences on the families loss. It was a true honor to have known him. He was a class act, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Kevin Schilling
March 5, 2021
RIP GUS..I LIVE NEAR YOUR CRAZY BROTHER.TONY
GAIL JORDAN
March 4, 2021
Chris and Deborah Chiodo
March 4, 2021
so sorry to hear about Gus a truly great guy RIP my Gary my heart goes out to the family
Dominic Pacile
March 3, 2021
To the Zogaria Family. I´m so sorry for your loss. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. RIP Gus
Judy Zogaria
March 2, 2021
To my very best friend JoJo, Lyndsy, Kate, Savannah and all your family, sending much love and many prayers at this terribly difficult time. Love you all so much and please find peace in knowing mom and dad are together again in heaven <3
Linda Sheridan
March 2, 2021
To Joann, Katie & Lindsay, you have my deepest condolence. Mr. Z, was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was a true example of a family man. He was tired, he is now pain-free and with the love of his life. Love and many blessings Jill & Kevin, Nina & Michael
Jill Lindner Parisi
March 2, 2021
