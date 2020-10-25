CLEARY - Austin W.

Of Cheektowaga and South Buffalo, October 20, 2020. Beloved son of Egan Cleary and Lori (nee Eggleston) (Terry McCourt) Cleary; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 31st at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose worship site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., Buffalo. Social distancing and face masks are required. Austin was a huge sports and music fan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Arrangements by DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.