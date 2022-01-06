Menu
Autumn E. BECIROVIC
FUNERAL HOME
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street
Angola, NY
BECIROVIC - Autumn E.
January 2, 2022, of Springville, NY, suddenly. Beloved daughter of Sheri (Doherty), the late Mohammed Becirovic and Kevin McMahon; sister of Ashley (James) Armstrong, Chelsea Becirovic and the late Brittany Becirovic; granddaughter of Elmer and Barbara Doherty and the late Emina and Hakija Becirovic; survived by many aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces, nephews, and her late longtime partner Darren Huttenmaier. Friends may call Saturday, from 2-5 PM, at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where prayers will be said at 5 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to any animal charity of your choice in Autumn's memory.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Jan
8
Prayer Service
5:00p.m.
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Artelia Tia Lewis
January 19, 2022
Sherry, I'm so very sorry for the passing of your daughter, I can't even imagine what you're going through..sending my sincerest condolences..many prayers for all of you
Lisa Pacyon
January 7, 2022
Rest in paradise young Autumn. Bless your soul on this new journey, may you be reunited with your dad and sister, may you be greeted by God at the gates of heaven, may the pain of this world be left behind and may you be made of light and love again.
Family
Family
January 7, 2022
May God bless you and your loved ones, always and forever. Rest softly now, our precious girl, in God's sweetest love. Until we meet again...Amen. Xo...
Aunt Fatima
Family
January 7, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Autumn. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sherry, Chelsea and family. In loving memory Sam, Holli, Danielle, and Chris
Holli Gruttadauria
Friend
January 6, 2022
