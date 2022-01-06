BECIROVIC - Autumn E.
January 2, 2022, of Springville, NY, suddenly. Beloved daughter of Sheri (Doherty), the late Mohammed Becirovic and Kevin McMahon; sister of Ashley (James) Armstrong, Chelsea Becirovic and the late Brittany Becirovic; granddaughter of Elmer and Barbara Doherty and the late Emina and Hakija Becirovic; survived by many aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces, nephews, and her late longtime partner Darren Huttenmaier. Friends may call Saturday, from 2-5 PM, at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where prayers will be said at 5 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to any animal charity of your choice
in Autumn's memory.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.