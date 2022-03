FISSLER - Auverne K. (Bentley)

Went to Heaven on June 1, 2020. Now we can finally celebrate her with a Memorial Service on Mon., June 7, 8:30 AM, at Union Road United Church of Christ, 2628 Union Rd., followed by interment in Corfu, NY. Friends and family welcomed to attend.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.