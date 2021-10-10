STERMAN - Avrom "Avy"
Of Williamsville, NY on October 9, 2021. Loving husband of Viola Sterman. Devoted father of Janet and Lisa and Bruce (Allison Gault) and Arthur (Phoebe). Grandfather of Kyle, Solomon, Kaya, Wolf, Electra, Sara, Jake, and Ella. Brother of Annette (late Robert), Irving (Gail) and Joseph(Sylvia). Uncle of Ellen (Craig), Leslie (Ken), Jimmy, and Gary. PLEASE NOTE REVISED SERVICE LOCATION. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, at 12:15 PM, at ELMLAWN CEMETERY (BRIGHTON ROAD ENTRANCE). In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Temple Beth Tzedek, Kadimah Academy or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Please leave a message of condolence at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.