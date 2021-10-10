Menu
Avrom P. "Avy" STERMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY
STERMAN - Avrom "Avy"
Of Williamsville, NY on October 9, 2021. Loving husband of Viola Sterman. Devoted father of Janet and Lisa and Bruce (Allison Gault) and Arthur (Phoebe). Grandfather of Kyle, Solomon, Kaya, Wolf, Electra, Sara, Jake, and Ella. Brother of Annette (late Robert), Irving (Gail) and Joseph(Sylvia). Uncle of Ellen (Craig), Leslie (Ken), Jimmy, and Gary. PLEASE NOTE REVISED SERVICE LOCATION. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, at 12:15 PM, at ELMLAWN CEMETERY (BRIGHTON ROAD ENTRANCE). In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Temple Beth Tzedek, Kadimah Academy or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Please leave a message of condolence at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road, Getzville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I used to make sales calls with Avy in western NY. I always leaned a lot from our time together and Avy always kept things interesting. He will be missed.
Bob Vavrina
February 25, 2022
We were so sad to hear of Avi´s death.new first met him at the fitness center at Chautauqua. He lit up the place when he walked in and had a smile and a kibitz for everyone.He will be missed by all.
Bluie and Kitty Greenberg
October 13, 2021
Viola, we were saddened to hear about Avy's death! We both remember his genuine warmth and welcoming smile whenever we'd encounter him at Chautauqua. Please know that we are sending you our very deepest sympathy at this most difficult time. With our love! Lynn and Sam
Lynn and Sam Stahl
Friend
October 12, 2021
Dear Viola, I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you, Cynthia Norton
Cynthia Nortony
October 12, 2021
Sending condolences with love.
Judy Posner
Other
October 12, 2021
I loved Any from the first time I met him on a trip to Israel and we've chatted every time we seen each other.
Barb Rait
Friend
October 12, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Avy was a true gentleman and he was a wonderful role model. He will be greatly missed.
John Bojanowski
Work
October 12, 2021
Janet, I'm so sorry for the loss of your dad. Prayers for you and your family.
Mark Lutinski
Other
October 11, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to Viola. You were a true caregiver to Avy and so blessed to have the privilege to care for Avy. He will be missed.
Kathy Comerate
Other
October 11, 2021
Avy was better than the best. What a warm and caring man. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. I offer my sincere condolences to his family. May his good deeds be remembered forever.
Jeffrey M. Freedman
Friend
October 10, 2021
I was introduced & worked with Avy 34+ years ago at Hy-Grade. He was a no nonsense "old school" mentor & teacher who gave me many tools to succeed in my career. My condolences to the Sterman family.
Jon Schweitzer
October 10, 2021
