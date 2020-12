LEWANDOWSKI - B. ArthurNovember 30, 2020, of Getzville, NY. Beloved husband of the late Arlene (nee Brutcher) Lewandowski; devoted father of Kevin (Carol) Lewandowski, Debbie (Rick) Butterworth and Keith (Julie) Lewandowski and the late Joann (Greg) White; cherished grandfather of Corey, Danielle, Matthew, Tyler, Kristen and Sarah; great-granddad of Noah and Dylan; brother of Shirley (late Albert) Szczepanek and the late Gertrude Heubusch; also survived by nieces, nephews and relatives. Aurthur was a US Navy veteran. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at 9:30 AM, at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please Assemble at Church. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings are required at Church. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com