LEWANDOWSKI - B. ArthurNovember 30, 2020, of Getzville, NY. Beloved husband of the late Arlene (nee Brutcher) Lewandowski; devoted father of Kevin (Carol) Lewandowski, Debbie (Rick) Butterworth and Keith (Julie) Lewandowski and the late Joann (Greg) White; cherished grandfather of Corey, Danielle, Matthew, Tyler, Kristen and Sarah; great-granddad of Noah and Dylan; brother of Shirley (late Albert) Szczepanek and the late Gertrude Heubusch; also survived by nieces, nephews and relatives. Aurthur was a US Navy veteran. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Gabriel's RC Church. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at SmolarekCares.com