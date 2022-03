SWAN - B. Holly (nee Hattler)June 10, 2021, at the age of 68. Wife of the late Randy Swan; mother of Alex Swan and Titus Swan; sister of Deborah (Michael) Ervolina, William (Roseann) Hattler, late Michele (Greg) Smith, and the late John "Jack" Hattler; special cousin "like a sister," to Lisa Eastman-Szpylman; also survived by many other relatives. Services were held privately with the family. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com