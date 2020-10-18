Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara A. Bizub
Bizub - Barbara A. (nee Poulsen)
October 15, 2020, of Blasdell, NY. Devoted daughter of the late Alexander Poulsen Sr. and the late Mary "Molly" Docherty; beloved mother of Steven (Maureen), David (Wendy), Ann, Richard (Marie), Nancy, and Christopher Bizub; loving sister Carol Durr, David Poulsen, Nancy Lampman, late Alex Poulsen, Margaret (Peggy) Mars, Hugh Poulsen, and Danny Poulsen; half sister to Alex and Danny Poulsen; caring grandmother of Jennifer (Elliott) Fanning, Melanie Bizub, Samantha Bizub, Julianna Bizub, Eric Bizub, Rick Bizub, Rachelle Scarcello, Chris (Jill) Bizub, Danielle (Chad) Thomson, and Tara Forkey; also survived by nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday from 2-4 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 4 PM. Please share your condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.