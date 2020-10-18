Bizub - Barbara A. (nee Poulsen)
October 15, 2020, of Blasdell, NY. Devoted daughter of the late Alexander Poulsen Sr. and the late Mary "Molly" Docherty; beloved mother of Steven (Maureen), David (Wendy), Ann, Richard (Marie), Nancy, and Christopher Bizub; loving sister Carol Durr, David Poulsen, Nancy Lampman, late Alex Poulsen, Margaret (Peggy) Mars, Hugh Poulsen, and Danny Poulsen; half sister to Alex and Danny Poulsen; caring grandmother of Jennifer (Elliott) Fanning, Melanie Bizub, Samantha Bizub, Julianna Bizub, Eric Bizub, Rick Bizub, Rachelle Scarcello, Chris (Jill) Bizub, Danielle (Chad) Thomson, and Tara Forkey; also survived by nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday from 2-4 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 4 PM. Please share your condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.