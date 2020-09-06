KOPERSKI - Barbara A.
(nee Lasek)
Of Elma, NY, August 30, 2020, at age 79. Beloved wife, companion and friend of Walter J. Koperski; devoted mother of Kenneth Koperski and Julie A. Murphy (Michael Wesolowski); grandmother of Jennifer (Jim) Schultz; great-grandmother of Brandon and Keira; sister of Judy (Gerald) Toomey, Henry (Jane) Lasek, Sue (late Richard) Feider and the late Donald (Barbara) and Michael (Marie) Lasek; also survived by nieces, nephews, friends and family. No prior visitation. Private Services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.