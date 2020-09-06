Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara A. KOPERSKI
KOPERSKI - Barbara A.
(nee Lasek)
Of Elma, NY, August 30, 2020, at age 79. Beloved wife, companion and friend of Walter J. Koperski; devoted mother of Kenneth Koperski and Julie A. Murphy (Michael Wesolowski); grandmother of Jennifer (Jim) Schultz; great-grandmother of Brandon and Keira; sister of Judy (Gerald) Toomey, Henry (Jane) Lasek, Sue (late Richard) Feider and the late Donald (Barbara) and Michael (Marie) Lasek; also survived by nieces, nephews, friends and family. No prior visitation. Private Services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.