Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara A. KUCIEL
KUCIEL - Barbara A.
(nee Dziurbejko)
Of Alden, NY, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Kuciel; dearest mother of Jeffrey (Darlene) Kuciel; loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Katie) and Jensen Kuciel; sister of Karen (Mark) Giczkowski and the late Patricia (late Thaddeus) Czwojdak; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Services will be held at the conveniences of the family. Please share online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.