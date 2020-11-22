KUCIEL - Barbara A.
(nee Dziurbejko)
Of Alden, NY, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Kuciel; dearest mother of Jeffrey (Darlene) Kuciel; loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Katie) and Jensen Kuciel; sister of Karen (Mark) Giczkowski and the late Patricia (late Thaddeus) Czwojdak; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Services will be held at the conveniences of the family. Please share online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.