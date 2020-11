KUCIEL - Barbara A.(nee Dziurbejko)Of Alden, NY, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Kuciel; dearest mother of Jeffrey (Darlene) Kuciel; loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Katie) and Jensen Kuciel; sister of Karen (Mark) Giczkowski and the late Patricia (late Thaddeus) Czwojdak; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Services will be held at the conveniences of the family. Please share online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com