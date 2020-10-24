MACMURRAY - Barbara A.
Formerly of Hinsdale, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Daughter of Dr. Leonard Howell and Muriel Breese Howell; married Widdis A. (Big Bill) MacMurray who predeceased her; also survived by daughter, Kathleen (Peter W.) MacMurray-Taylor, of Olean; sons, Christopher (Janet Ofano) MacMurray, of Tega Cay, SC and Mark (Mary) Lundergan, of Elmira, NY; and five grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and a brother, Peter Howell. Friends will be received at the GUENTHER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1303 E. State Street, Olean on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 4-5 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 5 PM, in the funeral home.Online condolences can be expressed at www.guentherfh.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 24, 2020.