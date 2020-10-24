What great memories our family has from the days on Main Street when our kids grew up together. Barb was a beautiful woman and a talented equestrian. We shared lots of good times at horse shows, school events, Cuba Lake and friendly dinners. Hope Chris and Kathleen and their families can find some peace knowing she is now at rest. Love to you all, Mike & Donna Bunce

Donna L Bunce Friend October 19, 2020