Barbara A. MACMURRAY
MACMURRAY - Barbara A.
Formerly of Hinsdale, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Daughter of Dr. Leonard Howell and Muriel Breese Howell; married Widdis A. (Big Bill) MacMurray who predeceased her; also survived by daughter, Kathleen (Peter W.) MacMurray-Taylor, of Olean; sons, Christopher (Janet Ofano) MacMurray, of Tega Cay, SC and Mark (Mary) Lundergan, of Elmira, NY; and five grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and a brother, Peter Howell. Friends will be received at the GUENTHER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1303 E. State Street, Olean on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 4-5 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 5 PM, in the funeral home.Online condolences can be expressed at www.guentherfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 24, 2020.
What great memories our family has from the days on Main Street when our kids grew up together. Barb was a beautiful woman and a talented equestrian. We shared lots of good times at horse shows, school events, Cuba Lake and friendly dinners. Hope Chris and Kathleen and their families can find some peace knowing she is now at rest. Love to you all, Mike & Donna Bunce
Donna L Bunce
Friend
October 19, 2020