Barbara A. PURCELL
PURCELL - Barbara A.
Of South Wales, passed away on October 8, 2020. Beloved wife for 64 years to Joseph Purcell; dearest mother of Jill Achard and Debra Linneman; dearest grandmother of Scott (Ashley) Achard, Justin Achard, Karen (Dan) Dudek and Andrew Linneman; dearest great-grandmother of Eva, Sam, Gabe and Tommy Dudek. No Prior visitation. A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to Camp Good Days & The Leukemia Society. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
