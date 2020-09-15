Menu
Barbara A. SLOWINSKI
SLOWINSKI - Barbara A.
(nee Milbrand)
Of Angola, NY, September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen J. Slowinski; loving mother of Cynthia (Anthony) Szal Jr. and Stephen J. Slowinski Jr.; sister of Judith (late Anthony) Cruise and Deborah (Ronald) Pike; grandmother of Samantha (Jeffrey) McWillson, Melissa (Shawn) Sennett and Nicole Szal; great-grandmother of Jeffrey, Maxwell McWillson and Kevin Sennett. Friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where prayers will be held Friday at 10AM. Barbara was the owner /and operator of the Angola Pizza House for many years.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.
