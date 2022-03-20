ALBERTI - Barbara Anne

(nee Pelletterie)

Beloved daughter of the late James V. and Philomena (Rosati); dedicated mother of Christofer M., Michael J. and Mark J. Alberti; loving sister of the late Michael A. (Esther) and late Nikolas J. (late Noreen) Pelletterie; survived by cherished grandchildren, Christofer (C.J.), Alicia D., Michael P., Arianna N., Carson G., Matthew P., Nikolas J., Rian T., Anthony M. and Kennadi G.; special Zizi to Deborah A. (Michael) Gac and Michael A. (Barbara) Pelletterie Jr.; also survived by many loving cousins, godchildren, dear friends, and neighbors. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher, Inc. funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Monday from 2-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our lady of Pomeii R.C. Church, Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Barbara was a lifelong resident of the Village of Depew and was a graduate of Depew High School. She was a big proponent for volunteer-ism, supporting "Clean-up Depew" Day, serving as annual chairman of Depew's Christmas lighting, as well as President of the Depew Historical Society. She worked for the village for 23 years before retiring in 2006. In 2007, she ran for political office and is the only female to hold the office of Village Mayor emphatically stating she was not a politician but an elected official. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with grandchildren, friends, and supporting her NY Yankees. She was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Pompeii Church.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.