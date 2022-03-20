ALBERTI - Barbara Anne (nee Pelletterie) Beloved daughter of the late James V. and Philomena (Rosati); dedicated mother of Christofer M., Michael J. and Mark J. Alberti; loving sister of the late Michael A. (Esther) and late Nikolas J. (late Noreen) Pelletterie; survived by cherished grandchildren, Christofer (C.J.), Alicia D., Michael P., Arianna N., Carson G., Matthew P., Nikolas J., Rian T., Anthony M. and Kennadi G.; special Zizi to Deborah A. (Michael) Gac and Michael A. (Barbara) Pelletterie Jr.; also survived by many loving cousins, godchildren, dear friends, and neighbors. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher, Inc. funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Monday from 2-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our lady of Pomeii R.C. Church, Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Barbara was a lifelong resident of the Village of Depew and was a graduate of Depew High School. She was a big proponent for volunteer-ism, supporting "Clean-up Depew" Day, serving as annual chairman of Depew's Christmas lighting, as well as President of the Depew Historical Society. She worked for the village for 23 years before retiring in 2006. In 2007, she ran for political office and is the only female to hold the office of Village Mayor emphatically stating she was not a politician but an elected official. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with grandchildren, friends, and supporting her NY Yankees. She was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Pompeii Church.
Mike, I am very sorry to hear about your mothers passing. You are in my prayers .
Tina from Arcade
March 22, 2022
A wonderful lady with an amazing sense of humor, full of love. My condolences to the family.
David Marciniak
March 22, 2022
You had a smile that could brighten any room you walked into. May you rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers to your family.
Nicole Szuba
March 21, 2022
I will always remember Mrs. Alberti as such a wonderful and nice lady. I met her when Mark and Michael were in Kindergarten at Lincoln elementary. I watched them grow up and have a very successful life. I realized later what sacrifices Mrs. Alberti gave raising her 3 boys. Rest In Peace with love.
Nick Capozzi
March 20, 2022
We were friends from the time our husbands were in the firehall. I remember when you had your babies. We had many talks together. My heart hurts for your family. I will miss you always. God Bless.
ROCHELLE A LANDAHL
March 20, 2022
Deepest condolences to Michael, Mark and the entire Alberti Family. Prayers for mom.
Arnie DiScipio
March 20, 2022
bARB HAD A SUPER SMILE AND A WONDEFUL LADY. RIP
Cam
March 20, 2022
Thank you for being such a good neighbor and friend to us. We will always cherish our relationship. RIP you will be missed Willie & Brenda Kendrick
Brenda Kendrick
March 19, 2022
Thank you Barbara for not only being a good neighbor but your friendship will always be cherished We will miss you RIP our dear friend
Brenda Kendrick
March 19, 2022
Classy lady and dear friend to me. God gained an angel today.
Kim dowd
March 19, 2022
Barbara u will be missed. Rob and Antoinette Sims
Imani Sims
March 19, 2022
Will miss your candid opinions and insights as well as your in depth knowledge of Rosati family history. Your strength and faith will live on through your family and all who knew you. Proud and passionate, rest in peace, Cuz.