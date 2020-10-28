Menu
Barbara Ann KLIMOWICZ
DIED
October 24, 2020
KLIMOWICZ - Barbara Ann
October 24, 2020, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory at the age of 45 years. Loving mother of Jovanni, Cameron, Jayden and Tyree Klimowicz; daughter of Jennifer Gamble and Donald Klimowicz; sister of Rose Klimowicz, Calvin (Andrea) Gamble, Donald Jr., Denise, Brenda and Stephanie Klimowicz; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Tuesday and Wednesday at the family residence, 112 Hawk Meadow, Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday, at 9:30-10 AM, from the Longhouse. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, N. Collins, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Calling hours
Family residence
112 Hawk Meadow, Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, New York
Oct
28
Calling hours
Family residence
112 Hawk Meadow, Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, New York
Oct
29
Service
9:30a.m.
Family residence
112 Hawk Meadow, Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, New York
Oct
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Longhouse
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
