KLIMOWICZ - Barbara Ann

October 24, 2020, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory at the age of 45 years. Loving mother of Jovanni, Cameron, Jayden and Tyree Klimowicz; daughter of Jennifer Gamble and Donald Klimowicz; sister of Rose Klimowicz, Calvin (Andrea) Gamble, Donald Jr., Denise, Brenda and Stephanie Klimowicz; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Tuesday and Wednesday at the family residence, 112 Hawk Meadow, Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday, at 9:30-10 AM, from the Longhouse. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, N. Collins, NY.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.