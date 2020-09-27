BADACH - Barbara (nee Bogdan)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest September 25, 2020, beloved wife of Matthew Badach; devoted mother of Rebecca (James) Duberry, Matthew P. Badach, Laura (Eric) Valley and Andrew (Lori) Badach; cherished grandmother of Tyler, Lydia, Nora-Cate and Reed; loving daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Bogdan; dear sister of Christine (Paul) Storfer, Ann (Donald) Hornung, Deborah (Robert) Witteck and Ellen (Patrick) James; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. Due to COVID-19, services for the family will be private. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barb's memory to The Buffalo News Neediest Fund or joebiden.com
. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com