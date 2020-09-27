Menu
Barbara BADACH
BADACH - Barbara (nee Bogdan)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest September 25, 2020, beloved wife of Matthew Badach; devoted mother of Rebecca (James) Duberry, Matthew P. Badach, Laura (Eric) Valley and Andrew (Lori) Badach; cherished grandmother of Tyler, Lydia, Nora-Cate and Reed; loving daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Bogdan; dear sister of Christine (Paul) Storfer, Ann (Donald) Hornung, Deborah (Robert) Witteck and Ellen (Patrick) James; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. Due to COVID-19, services for the family will be private. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barb's memory to The Buffalo News Neediest Fund or joebiden.com. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
