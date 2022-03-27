Biniecki - Barbara A.Of West Seneca, NY on March 23, 2022. Beloved mother of Barbara Ann Ovitt (Tim Kozlowski), Judith Ann Connor (Bruce Walker), and the late Chester William (Renee) Biniecki II; loving grandmother of Karen, Lee, Scott, Crystal, and Chester William III; cherished great-grandmother of Alex, Chloe, Aiden, and Chester William IV; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Barbara worked at the West Seneca Developmental Center and was President of the CSEA Union retirees. Friends will be received Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences at