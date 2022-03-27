Menu
Barbara A. BINIECKI
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY
Biniecki - Barbara A.
Of West Seneca, NY on March 23, 2022. Beloved mother of Barbara Ann Ovitt (Tim Kozlowski), Judith Ann Connor (Bruce Walker), and the late Chester William (Renee) Biniecki II; loving grandmother of Karen, Lee, Scott, Crystal, and Chester William III; cherished great-grandmother of Alex, Chloe, Aiden, and Chester William IV; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Barbara worked at the West Seneca Developmental Center and was President of the CSEA Union retirees. Friends will be received Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences at
www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
