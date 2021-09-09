Menu
Barbara J. BOARDWAY
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St
Orchard Park, NY
BOARDWAY - Barbara J.
(nee Watt) RN, CCM
September 7, 2021, at the age of 67. Beloved wife of 33 years to Jay P. Boardway; devoted mother of the late Patrick M. Diggins, Kelly J. Diggins and Colin T. Boardway; beloved daughter of the late Elbert and Frances (nee McFarland) Watt; dear sister of Shirley Dziminski, Joan Borodzik, Elbert Watt, and Bradley Watt; also survived by extended family, cousins, nieces, nephews, many loving friends and a cherished group of BFFs. Barbara had a distinguished nursing career at OLV Hospital and Traveler's Insurance Company. Barb also served on the Board of Directors of the Allentown Art Festival, Inc. The family will be present Friday, September 10th, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St.. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 11th, at 12 Noon in St. Bernadette Church, 5930 South Abbott Road, Orchard Park, NY. If so desired, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Bernadette Church
5930 South Abbott Road, Orchard Park, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
Jay and family you have our prayers and condolences.
Patrick And Tracey Bannister
September 9, 2021
