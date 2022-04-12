Menu
Barbara A. BUND
FUNERAL HOME
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY
BUND - Barbara A.
Age 82, of Little Valley, died Sunday, April 10, 2022. Born on December 17, 1939 in Buffalo, daughter of the late James E. and Frances (Craft) Setlock. Barb worked at Republic Steel until her retirement. She is survived by three daughters, Sandra (Paul) McGuire, Mary (John) Bartolucci, and Karen (Dan) Chamblin; and a step-daughter Christine (Timothy) Taylor; and a daughter-in-law, Ellen Bund; also surviving is a brother Robert (Marilyn) Setlock; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by two sons, John and Ronald Bund; two brothers, James E. and William C. Setlock; three sisters, Jean Hall, Shirley Bowers, and Patricia Kerwin; as well as her loving companion, Ward Worley; and first husband, Richard Bund. Friends may call on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 4-7 PM and Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 10-11 AM, from MENTLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 411 Rock City Street, in Little Valley. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, April 16, at 11 AM, from the funeral home. Burial in Little Valley Rural Cemetery. Memorials made to Busti Vol. Fire Dept. or Little Valley Vol. Fire Dept.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 12, 2022.
